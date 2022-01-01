Bean burritos in El Cajon

Sombrero Mexican Food

1522 Graves Ave., El Cajon

Avg 4.4 (3127 reviews)
Takeout
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.29
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal$7.05
jr. bean and cheese burrito, choice of side
Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burrito$6.19
Slow cooked refried beans and rice, with shredded cheddar cheese
Sombrero Mexican Food

1215 West Main Street, El Cajon

Avg 2.5 (221 reviews)
Takeout
Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burrito$6.19
Slow cooked refried beans and rice, with shredded cheddar cheese
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.29
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal$7.05
jr. bean and cheese burrito, choice of side
Sombrero Mexican Food

1501 East Washington Ave, El Cajon

Avg 4.2 (2247 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal$7.05
jr. bean and cheese burrito, choice of side
Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burrito$6.19
Slow cooked refried beans and rice, with shredded cheddar cheese
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.29
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
