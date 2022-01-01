Bean burritos in El Cajon
El Cajon restaurants that serve bean burritos
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
1522 Graves Ave., El Cajon
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.29
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
|Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal
|$7.05
jr. bean and cheese burrito, choice of side
|Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burrito
|$6.19
Slow cooked refried beans and rice, with shredded cheddar cheese
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
1215 West Main Street, El Cajon
|Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burrito
|$6.19
Slow cooked refried beans and rice, with shredded cheddar cheese
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.29
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
|Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal
|$7.05
jr. bean and cheese burrito, choice of side
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
1501 East Washington Ave, El Cajon
|Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal
|$7.05
jr. bean and cheese burrito, choice of side
|Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burrito
|$6.19
Slow cooked refried beans and rice, with shredded cheddar cheese
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.29
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese