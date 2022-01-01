Chimichangas in El Cajon
El Cajon restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
1522 Graves Ave., El Cajon
|Chimichanga Burrito
|$11.49
Crispy burrito with beef or chicken, beans and cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
1215 West Main Street, El Cajon
|Chimichanga Burrito
|$11.49
Crispy burrito with beef or chicken, beans and cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo