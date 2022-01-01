Tacos in El Cajon

Beef Taco image

Sombrero Mexican Food

1522 Graves Ave., El Cajon

Avg 4.4 (3127 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Taco$4.69
Served crispy with shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
Beef Taco$4.69
Served crispy with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
Carne Asada Taco$4.99
Angus steak, guacamole and pico de gallo
Beef Taco image

Sombrero Mexican Food

1215 West Main Street, El Cajon

Avg 2.5 (221 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Bacon Taco$3.95
Bacon, egg, potato, cheese
Carnitas Taco$4.89
Braised pork, guacamole and pico de gallo
Carne Asada Taco$4.99
Angus steak, guacamole and pico de gallo
Beef Taco image

Sombrero Mexican Food

1501 East Washington Ave, El Cajon

Avg 4.2 (2247 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas Taco$4.89
Braised pork, guacamole and pico de gallo
Chicken Taco$4.69
Served crispy with shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
Breakfast Bacon Taco$3.95
Bacon, egg, potato, cheese
Junction Bar & Grill - El Cajon image

 

Junction Bar & Grill - El Cajon

777 Jamacha Rd, El Cajon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Battered Fish Taco$3.95
