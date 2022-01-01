Tacos in El Cajon
El Cajon restaurants that serve tacos
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
1522 Graves Ave., El Cajon
|Chicken Taco
|$4.69
Served crispy with shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
|Beef Taco
|$4.69
Served crispy with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.99
Angus steak, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
1215 West Main Street, El Cajon
|Breakfast Bacon Taco
|$3.95
Bacon, egg, potato, cheese
|Carnitas Taco
|$4.89
Braised pork, guacamole and pico de gallo
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.99
Angus steak, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
1501 East Washington Ave, El Cajon
|Carnitas Taco
|$4.89
Braised pork, guacamole and pico de gallo
|Chicken Taco
|$4.69
Served crispy with shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
|Breakfast Bacon Taco
|$3.95
Bacon, egg, potato, cheese