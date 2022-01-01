El Caldero Restaurant
Ven y Disfruta!
El Caldero fue creado para traer todo los sabores, colores, y la propia esencia de la gastronomía de nuestro amado CARIBE.
Come in and enjoy!
El Caldero was created to bring all the flavors, colors and very essence of the gastronomy of our beloved CARIBBEN
32 South Broadway
Popular Items
Location
32 South Broadway
Lawrence MA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Koss Lounge
Come in and enjoy!