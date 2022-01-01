Go
Toast

El Caldero Restaurant

Ven y Disfruta!
El Caldero fue creado para traer todo los sabores, colores, y la propia esencia de la gastronomía de nuestro amado CARIBE.
Come in and enjoy!
El Caldero was created to bring all the flavors, colors and very essence of the gastronomy of our beloved CARIBBEN

32 South Broadway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Arroz Con Leche$4.99
PAPAS FRITAS$5.00
FRENCH FRIES
PASTA ALFREDO$16.00
Penne Pasta with chicken or shrimp in Alfredo sauce
CUBANO SANDWICH$15.00
Slow roasted pork leg, Sweet ham, Swiss cheese, Mayo-mustard sauce, and pickles
TOSTONES$5.00
TWICE FRIED GREEN PLANTAINS
Combo #2$22.00
CHIVO GUISADO$20.00
Stewed goat in Creole Sauce
EMPAGUETADA DOMINICANA$14.00
Dominican Style spaghetti
See full menu

Location

32 South Broadway

Lawrence MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sal's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sal's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sal's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Koss Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston