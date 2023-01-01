Go
A map showing the location of El Callejón 6 - 2628 N Church StView gallery

El Callejón 6 - 2628 N Church St

Open today 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2628 N Church St

Burlington, NC 27217

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

2628 N Church St, Burlington NC 27217

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Valerio's Italian Restaurant - 120 E Front St
orange star4.5 • 139
120 E Front St Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
Burlington Beer Works
orange star4.8 • 1,425
103 East Front Street Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
The Habit Coffee Company
orange starNo Reviews
100 Millstead Dr Mebane, NC 27302
View restaurantnext
Harrison's - Burlington
orange star4.3 • 402
2773 S Church St Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
Mebane Crafted - 119 W Clay st
orange starNo Reviews
119 W Clay st Mebane, NC 27302
View restaurantnext
Bright Penny Brewing Co. - 107 N. Seventh St.
orange starNo Reviews
107 N. Seventh St. Mebane, NC 27302
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Burlington

Burlington Beer Works
orange star4.8 • 1,425
103 East Front Street Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
Harrison's - Burlington
orange star4.3 • 402
2773 S Church St Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
Salvation Coffee Company
orange star4.7 • 306
3321 S Church St Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext
Valerio's Italian Restaurant - 120 E Front St
orange star4.5 • 139
120 E Front St Burlington, NC 27215
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Burlington

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Asheboro

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

El Callejón 6 - 2628 N Church St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston