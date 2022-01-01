El Camino Community Tavern

Go
GRILL

3628 W. 32nd Ave. • $$

Avg 4.4 (2114 reviews)

Popular Items

Chili con Queso$10.00
our secret blend of melted cheeses and veggie green chili, topped with pico de gallo
Fajita Plate$14.50
Sauteed veggies with choice of chicken or portobello, 3 flour tortillas, lettuce, pico, cheese, crema, and guacamole.
Carne Asada Tacos$15.50
citrus-garlic marinated steak with corn salsa, cilantro, chile oil, crispy tortilla strips, and ajo amarillo sauce
Carnitas Set$5.00
set of 5 tacos, deconstructed, with onions/cilantro, and tomatillo on the side.
Cheesesteak Burrito$15.50
steak, chili con queso, mexican cheese blend, sauteed onions and poblano peppers, all wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with guacamole and charred chile sauce
The Smuggler's Burrito$13.50
12" flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, corn salsa, mexican cheese blend, lettuce, and pico, with choice of carnitas, chicken, portobello, or sauteed veggies
Chip Dip Trio$12.00
Small guac, small queso, and a small house salsa with a basket of chips.
Enchiladas$13.50
three corn tortillas filled with melted cheese and choice of filling, topped with red sauce or salsa verde, lettuce, pico, crema, and cotija,
Chips & Salsa$4.00
fresh-made chips with 3 oz of our house chacala salsa
Guac & Chips$9.00
made fresh daily!
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3628 W. 32nd Ave.

Denver CO

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
