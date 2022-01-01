Go
Toast

El Caminos - Brandenburg

Come in and enjoy!

2320 Bypass RD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large Chips & Salsa$5.00
Mexican Rice$3.00
Refried Beans$3.00
TACO A LA CARTE$2.49
Chimichanga$11.00
Large flour tortilla fried or soft, filled with your choice of meat. Topped cheese sauce. Garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & cheese.
Queso Dip Sm$4.00
Our Famous delicious secret recipe.
Quesadilla Fajita Dinner$12.00
Big flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, with your choice of meat and cooked with fajita veggies.
Kids Quesadilla$5.00
Cheese Quesadilla
Happy Chicken$11.00
Queso Dip Lg$7.00
Our Famous delicious secret recipe.
See full menu

Location

2320 Bypass RD

Brandenburg KY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Green Beans Coffee

No reviews yet

Green Beans Coffee - Test Lab

Bluegrass Meats & Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beaver Street Brick Oven and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

1816 Modern Kitchen & Drinks

No reviews yet

Come check out our small community rich with history! Even the building has history all thru it ! On the weekends you can enjoy our Shaffer room seating or book a party up there Monday thru Thursday. We have some asian fusion & good ole southern comfort food. The most important is we have that famous smash burger Indiana is known for, but we put our own jazz on it . Nothing on the menu is a bad choice. Come join us, you’ll feel right at home.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston