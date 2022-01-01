Go
El Caminos - Salem

MEXICAN RESTAURANT

403 South Main Street

Popular Items

Queso Dip Sm$5.00
Our Famous delicious secret recipe.
Queso Dip Lg$8.00
Our Famous delicious secret recipe.
Jalisco$15.49
Mexican Rice$3.00
Grilled Chicken$13.49
Traditional Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla fried or soft, filled with your choice of meat. Topped cheese sauce. Garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo & cheese.
TACO A LA CARTE$3.49
Small Chips & Salsa$2.00
Tacos Mexicanos
3 corn soft tacos garnished with fresh onion and cilantro. Side of lime & tomatillo sauce.
Kids Chicken Cheese Fries Or Rice$8.00
Location

403 South Main Street

Salem IN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
