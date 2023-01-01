Chicken salad in El Campo
El Campo restaurants that serve chicken salad
SEAFOOD • SALADS
The Feed Store
210 W Railroad St, El Campo
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.00
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.50
Jackson Street Coffee and Market, LLC
711 West Jackson Street, El Campo
|Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo
|$10.50
Choose any half sandwich and combine
with one of the following items: an 8 oz
cup of soup, side of fruit, small garden
salad.
|Chicken Caprese Salad
Grilled Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, and Buffalo Mozzarella tossed in Basil Pesto & Balsamic Vinaigrette; laid on a bed of fresh Spinach.
|Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
|$0.00
Fresh garden salad topped with grilled chicken, bacon, boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado, & your choice of Feta or Colby Jack cheese.