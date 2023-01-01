Chicken salad sandwiches in El Campo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Feed Store image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Feed Store

210 W Railroad St, El Campo

Avg 4.7 (198 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.50
More about The Feed Store
Banner pic

 

Jackson Street Coffee and Market, LLC

711 West Jackson Street, El Campo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo$10.50
Choose any half sandwich and combine
with one of the following items: an 8 oz
cup of soup, side of fruit, small garden
salad.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
Build your perfect Chicken Salad sandwich! Mix ins ($.50/each) Cranberries, Pecans,
Grapes, Green Onions, Bell Pepper, Fresh
Jalapeno, or Extra Celery.
More about Jackson Street Coffee and Market, LLC

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Reuben

Grilled Chicken

