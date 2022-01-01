Go
Toast

El Cantarito

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

41 Pine Lake Ave

Avg 4.6 (167 reviews)

Popular Items

Burritos Fajita$11.00
Jalisco$16.00
Birria tacos$12.00
Chimichangas$10.00
Extra side of chips$2.00
Queso Dip$6.00
Burrito El Cantarito$12.50
Taco Trio$10.00
Lg horchata$3.50
Cheese Steak Tacos$10.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

41 Pine Lake Ave

La Porte IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bare Bones Gastropub

No reviews yet

We strive to make quality food from quality ingredients, and focus on making nearly everything from scratch. We do our best to source locally whenever possible and not let anything go to waste!
We feature all types of wines, ciders and beers, with a huge focus on our local region beers!! We are proud to support independent craft breweries in our local and surrounding areas.

Archie's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jennie Rae’s Restaurant

No reviews yet

Homemade comfort food. We are known for our homemade jams and pies. Friday night is always our special Fish Fry.

Memo's House of Pancakes

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston