EL CARNICERO

OPEN: 4pm-9pm monday - thursday | 4pm-10pm friday + saturday for dine in | daily happy hour | carryout service ... CLOSED: Sundays and Holidays

16918 Detroit Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1270 reviews)

Popular Items

BRUSSELS SPROUTS$7.00
fried sprouts | coconut vinegar | chile spiced peanuts (vgn|gf)
TRADITIONAL GUACAMOLE$8.00
tradicional (vgn|gf)
LATINO FISH FRY$15.00
dos equis beer battered perch | potato fries | jalapeno chimichurri + queso fresco | corn masa hushpuppy | chipotle tartar sauce
SALSA CHILTOMATE$3.50
grilled tomato + chile guajillo (vgn|gf)
BLUE CORN ENCHILADAS "SUIZA"$16.50
rostizado chicken | tomatillo-cilantro mole verde | baked queso blanco + pico de gallo
BLACK BEAN FRIJOLES$3.00
GOAT CHEESE GUACAMOLE$9.00
goat cheese | tomato + chile poblano (vgn|gf)
POLLO TACO$15.00
oaxacan chocolate + red chile mole chicken | citrus crema
MACHACA TACO$15.00
coffee + chile ancho braised beef BRISKET | guacamole (gf)
CARNITAS TACO$15.00
adobo + citrus braised PORK | pickled jalapeno mustard crema
Location

16918 Detroit Ave

Lakewood OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
