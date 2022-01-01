Go
El Carreton taqueria

At El Carreton Taqueria family Restaurant, Since we opened it in 1994, we have tried our best to serve you the freshest, most delicious meals prepared under the strictest quality and hygiene standards.

If there is ever anything wrong with your order or you have a concern, please return your meal just as it is. We strive always to take care of our customers and resolve any issues as best as possible.


Thank you
Angel Retana
CEO

-608 Atlanta Hwy

Popular Items

Tres Leches$3.50
Nachos Asada/Steak$7.99
Crispy corn tortillas topped with grilled steak, beans,
sour cream, pickled peppers, melted land o lakes queso.
Jarrito Piña$2.49
Jarrito Naranja$1.95
Sidral$2.49
Nachos Mexican Chorizo$7.49
Crispy corn tortillas topped with pinto beans,
Quesadilla Jamon/Ham$6.99
Folded flour El Milagro tortilla with grilled cook ham filled with whole milk cheese, grill to perfection.
Lg Horchata$4.49
Coke$0.93
Jarrito Limon$2.49
Location

-608 Atlanta Hwy

Gainesville GA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
