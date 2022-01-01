Go
El Cazador Taqueria - Ghost Kitchen

706 Hartford Road

Popular Items

Mexican Rice$3.00
Classically prepared Mexican Rice
Cinnamon Sugar Churros$4.00
Crispy Fried Churros served with a Nutella dipping sauce
Warm Tortilla Chips$3.00
House fried chips with your choice dip
Braised Chicken Taco$3.25
Braised chicken, seasoned with Chipotle, Tomato, and Cumin
Americano Taco$3.25
Classic seasoned ground beef filling
Carnitas Empanadas$7.00
Crispy pastry shell filled with tender carnitas meat
Mexican Street Corn$3.00
Grilled corn cobbette, topped with chipotle crema, cotija, lime juice, and cilantro
Barbacoa Taco$3.25
Slow braised short rib
Spicy Grilled Mushroom Taco$3.25
Grilled Oyster and Shiitake Mushrooms
Carnitas Taco$3.25
Slow cooked pork, seasoned with citrus and
Location

Manchester CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
