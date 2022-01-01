Go
Toast

El Centro

Come on in and enjoy!

BURRITOS • TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES

338 Washington St • $$

Avg 3.8 (331 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips and salsa$3.50
TACO Al Pastor$5.00
EMPANADAS$6.00
TACO Carnitas$5.00
TACO Fish$5.00
TACO Shrimp$6.00
Enchiladas$17.00
TACO Carne Asada$5.00
QUESADILLA$11.00
GUACAMOLE$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

338 Washington St

Dedham MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Horse Thieves Tavern

No reviews yet

Horse Thieves Tavern is a modern interpretation of the traditional New England Tavern--located in the heart of historic Dedham Square.

Halfway Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Miracle of Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oscar's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston