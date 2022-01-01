El Cerrito restaurants you'll love
More about Tashi Delek Cuisine
FRENCH FRIES
Tashi Delek Cuisine
11224 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito
|Popular items
|Somosa
|$6.00
Potatoes and peas turnover served with mint and tamarind sauce 2 Pcs
|Plain Naan
|$3.00
Warm buttered Indian flatbread.
|Chicken Momo
|$10.50
Homemade steamed momo served with tomato sauce
More about Elevation 66 Brewing Company
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elevation 66 Brewing Company
10082 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito
|Popular items
|Elevation 66 Burger
|$18.00
Niman Ranch Beef, Caramelized Onions, Served with Lettuce, & Pickles on Signature Burger Bun.
|Deep Fried Beef Dumplings
|$8.00
Ground Beef, Shredded Carrot, Chive, Minced Garlic and Giger, with Soy Dipping Sauce.
|Mac n Cheese
|$11.00
Jack, Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan, & Toasted Panko.