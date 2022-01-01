El Cerrito restaurants you'll love

El Cerrito restaurants
Toast
  •
  • El Cerrito

Must-try El Cerrito restaurants

Tashi Delek Cuisine image

FRENCH FRIES

Tashi Delek Cuisine

11224 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito

Avg 4.4 (812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Somosa$6.00
Potatoes and peas turnover served with mint and tamarind sauce 2 Pcs
Plain Naan$3.00
Warm buttered Indian flatbread.
Chicken Momo$10.50
Homemade steamed momo served with tomato sauce
Elevation 66 Brewing Company image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elevation 66 Brewing Company

10082 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito

Avg 4.3 (543 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Elevation 66 Burger$18.00
Niman Ranch Beef, Caramelized Onions, Served with Lettuce, & Pickles on Signature Burger Bun.
Deep Fried Beef Dumplings$8.00
Ground Beef, Shredded Carrot, Chive, Minced Garlic and Giger, with Soy Dipping Sauce.
Mac n Cheese$11.00
Jack, Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan, & Toasted Panko.
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BurgerIM

174 El Cerrito, El Cerrito

Avg 4.5 (820 reviews)
Takeout
