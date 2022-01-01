Latin American
Seafood
El Chalan Restaurant
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
7971 SW 40th St
Miami, FL 33155
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
7971 SW 40th St, Miami FL 33155
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Pueblito Viejo Miami
Come in and enjoy!
La Carreta Bird Road
Miami's Cuban Kitchen
Sushi Ko
Creative sushi meets Japanese staples in a casual restaurant environment. Come in and enjoy!
100 Montaditos
Come in and enjoy!