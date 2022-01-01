Go
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant

"A TASTE LIKE NO OTHER"

2838 N Loop 1604 E.

Popular Items

(1) Bean & Cheese Taco$2.00
Dozen Flour$3.00
Juan's Chk Ench$11.99
Two chicken enchiladas with your choice of any of the following sauce: spicy ranchero, tomatillo, jalapeno cream, cream, or our traditional mole sprinkled with sesame seeds.
Puffy Tacos$11.29
Two puffy corn tortillas filled with your choice of picadillo, shredded chicken or carne guisada. Sprinkled with queso fresco. Served with rice, refried, lettuce and tomato.
Carlos Special$12.89
Our Signature dish- two cheese enchiladas and one tamale topped with chili con carne, one crispy picadillo taco and guacamole salad.
Queso Cup$6.99
Our cheese dip served with warm tostadas. Add picadillo meat $1.09
Queso Bowl$9.79
Our cheese dip served with warm tostadas. Add picadillo meat $1.09
Personal Bf$20.99
Texas$11.59
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili con carne.
Pati Asada Tac$13.89
Location

2838 N Loop 1604 E.

San Antonio TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
