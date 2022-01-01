El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant

DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar

No reviews yet

DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar大师川菜 is a contemporary family-style restaurant that explores the legendary repertoire of Sichuanese cuisine, bringing centuries-old culinary traditions with modern inspiration to San Antonio, Texas. Our grand artists - or “da shi” - are thrilled to take your tastebuds on an intriguing journey with variety in flavors, textures, and colors. Welcome to DASHI. We’re so excited you’re here!

