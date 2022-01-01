Go
El Charro - Bridgewater

300. Main St.

Popular Items

Personal Chip Bag & Dip$1.50
Perfect size for anyone looking for chips to snack on with your choice of dip. Serves 1 to 2.
Soft Taco$2.50
6" soft tortilla stuffed with choice of filling, topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.
Cheese Dip
Warm queso.
Chimichangas$9.50
Two flour chimichanga burritos filled with choice of protein, topped with cheese dip, served with refried beans and salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Fajitas$14.00
Chicken OR steak grilled with bell pepper, onion and tomato, served with rice, refried beans, salad and tortillas. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Arroz Con Pollo$10.50
Chicken grilled with colored bell pepper bits and mushroom on a bed of rice, topped with cheese dip, served with tortillas.
Cheese Quesadilla$2.75
6" Flour tortilla folded in half filled with cheese and then grilled.
Tacos De Asada$12.00
Three soft shell tacos filled with choice of grilled protein, served with rice and refried beans. Toppings include cilantro, onion, tomato and tomatillo salsa.
Crunchy Taco$2.00
6" crunchy corn tortilla stuffed with choice of filling, topped with lettuce and shredded cheese.
Location

Bridgewater VA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Pour & Connect

Social House..
Coffee and brews of all variety
Fresh Baked items
Breakfast Sandwiches
PM pub menu

Vito’s Italian Market

The market offers a variety of authentic Italian products and specialty items including deli cases full of Italian meats and cheeses, loads of olives and marinated artichokes, red peppers and more. We have signature deli sandwiches made to order and coolers full of Vito’s Italian Kitchen’s most favorite pastas and entrees, sauces, and garlic bread for easy take-and-bake-at-home options. Graze boards and boxes are available with advance order for your celebrations and our freezer is beautifully overflowing with high end Italian desserts. This Holiday season stop by the market for all your gift giving needs: from wine and Panettone to wrapped gift baskets stuffed with fresh pasta, pesto, EVOO, balsamic vinegar and gift cards.

Mr.J's Bagels & Deli Store 1

Bagels made fresh daily. Food cooked to order. Breakfast and lunch served all day.

O'Neill's Grill

Come in and enjoy!

