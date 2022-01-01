Go
El Charro Del Rio

56 Bridge Street

Popular Items

Quesadilla$11.00
Burrito Bowl$11.95
Kids Quesadilla$9.00
Flautas$9.00
Crispy rolled tortillas filled with chicken topped with salsa verde, tomatoes, lettuce, queso fresco & sour cream
Churros$7.00
Guacamole$13.00
Served with chips
Nachos$12.00
Black beans, chihuahua & cheddar cheese, sour cream & jalapeno
Carne Asada Tacos$12.50
Grilled steak marinated with pasilla Chile
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Burrito$12.00
Location

56 Bridge Street

Milford NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
