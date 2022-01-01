Go
El Charro is a long time Michigan favorite. Acclaimed for our one of a kind "Puffy Taco". We are family owned and operated since 1971. Now operating four locations in and around the Tri-County metro Detroit area. We proudly use only fresh ingredients prepared daily. The finest Black Angus choice cuts of beef, premium small bird chicken breast, signature ground beef and fresh vegetables delivered every day to all our locations. Choosing only the highest quality foods, offering competitive prices, creative cocktails and extraordinary catering. Check out one of our locations and experience our award winning one of a kind famous "Puffy Taco"

FRENCH FRIES

16720 E 14 Mile Rd • $$

Avg 4 (143 reviews)

Popular Items

Ground Beef Taco Dinner$15.45
Three of our own puffy tacos with ground beef, lettuce, yellow cheese, and tomatoes. Served with beans and Spanish rice.
ENCHILADA DINNER*
Three soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of filling, covered with chili and melted white cheese. Served with beans and Spanish rice. The filling choice will be the same for all three enchiladas.
Sour Cream$0.80
PUFFY TACO DINNER*
Three soft puffy shell tacos with your choice of filling. Served with beans & Spanish rice. The filling choice will be the same for all three tacos.
SIDE SOUR CREAM*$0.80
ENCHILADAS*
FULL PINT REGULAR SMOOTH$4.65
POUND CHIPS$4.90
PUFFY TACOS*
Meat Taco$4.94
Our own 'unique soft shell taco' with ground beef, lettuce, yellow cheese, and tomato.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

16720 E 14 Mile Rd

Fraser MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

