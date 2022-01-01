Go
El Che Steakhouse & Bar is Executive Chef/Partner John Manion’s homage to Argentina's beloved asados, traditional backyard barbecues featuring platters of rustic flame grilled beef. This Argentinian-influenced steakhouse, located just beyond the West Loop’s famed “restaurant row,” has built a reputation as Chicago's go-to destination for beef, wine and live-fire cooking.
In response to the current pandemic El Che Steakhouse & Bar launched Meat & Provisions as an additional business to support and ensure the restaurant’s continued success during these abnormal times.
Operating at the same 845 W. Washington Blvd. address as El Che Steakhouse & Bar, Meat & Provisions is a little indy shop selling Creekstone Farms USDA Premium Black Angus Beef, Town Culter Handmade Knives, Smithey Ironware, artisanal goods, wines and more. All items can be purchased online for pick-up during hours of operation or by stopping by for a one-on-one shopping experience with Chef John Manion himself.

845 W Washington Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

14oz USDA Prime Dry Aged Ribeye$49.00
This is a USDA Prime Ribeye. Dry aged certified Angus Beef.
Dark Chocolate Bundt Cake$9.00
Dulce De Leche, Toasted Coconut
Broccolini$13.00
Served with Salsa Criolla and Crispy Fried Shallots
Classic Chimichurri 'Tio Juan' (4oz Jar)$7.00
4 oz of Tio Juan Manion's secret & classic chimichurri recipe. The most popular condiment to any Argentinean feast.
8oz USDA Prime Center Cut Filet Mignon$35.00
'Lomo', the most tender cut of beef, cut from the tenderloin of the steer.
Parrillada Meal for 4$109.00
Each Parrillada Kit includes: 2 Chorizo, 2 Morcilla, Tira De Asado (beef short ribs) 2 bone marrow, sweetbreads & a 12oz Picanha (sirloin cap) and is served with ciabatta bread, green chimichurri, red chimichurri and salsa criolla
16oz USDA Prime Dry Aged New York Strip$48.00
'Bife Ancho', this is a USDA Prime NY strip. Dry aged certified Angus Beef.
Add On 16 oz USDA Prime Dry Aged NY Strip$48.00
Gen Fuerza 'Ji Ji Ji' Malbec/Pinot Noir$25.00
Parrillada Meal for 2$65.00
Location

845 W Washington Blvd

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
