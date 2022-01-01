El Chifrijo Puerto Rican Fusion
We started as a Food Truck in Puerto Rico in 2015 and after Hurricane Maria devistated the island, the truck (and our chef) came to Dallas.
We are located in the Taste of Towerwood Ghost Kitchens building at 3230 Towerwood Dr - Farmers Branch, TX 75234
3230 Towerwood Dr.
Popular Items
Location
Farmers Branch TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
