El Chifrijo Puerto Rican Fusion

We started as a Food Truck in Puerto Rico in 2015 and after Hurricane Maria devistated the island, the truck (and our chef) came to Dallas.
We are located in the Taste of Towerwood Ghost Kitchens building at 3230 Towerwood Dr - Farmers Branch, TX 75234

3230 Towerwood Dr.

Popular Items

Mini Congri Croquettes$9.75
(Gluten Free) 3 mini crispy fried balls of rice and black beans served over slow cooked shredded beef or roasted veggies, covered in melted Monterey Jack cheese & cilantro aioli
1 Stuffed Potato$4.00
(Gluten Free) Mashed potato croquette stuffed with seasoned beef and cheese
Chifrijo Bowl$12.50
(Gluten Free) Our namesake originated from Costa Rica for the late night crowds.
Red beans, Puerto Rican rice, fried pork, pico de gallo, and plantain chips
2 Empanadas$7.00
Stuffed with beef, cheese and sweet plantains or choose vegetarian option
3 Chifri Street Tacos$12.00
(Gluten Free) Beef, pork, chicken, or roasted veggies served on corn tortilla with cheese, pico de gallo, and sauce
Canned Drinks$1.50
Meaty Mofongwoah!$14.50
(Gluten Free) We start with the original mofongwoah! and stuff it with meat and top with our signature sauce!
Mini Mofongwoah!'s$9.75
(Gluten Free) Mix or Match Three (3) mini yucca root mofongos topped with your choices of seasoned beef, slow roasted pork, chicken or veggies with cheese & sauce
Puerto Rican Tostones$5.00
(Gluten Free) QTY 5/order This is classic Puerto Rican dish is served with a side our signature sauce.
2 Stuffed Potatos$7.00
(Gluten Free) Mashed potato croquette stuffed with seasoned beef and cheese
Location

3230 Towerwood Dr.

Farmers Branch TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
