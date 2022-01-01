Go
El Chingon - DeCo

111 W 10TH ST, WILMINGTON Stall 3

Popular Items

Chicken Carnitas$5.00
oaxaca, avocado salsa, calamansi aioli
Fried Shrimp Taco$6.00
buffalo, passionfruit, green goddess
Pork al Pastor Taco$5.00
pineapple, togarashi, lime, peppadew remoulade
Birria Taco$6.00
creekstone beef, oaxaca, consomme
Chips + Salsa$5.00
Chorizo Taco$5.00
chipotle, corn salsa, queso fresco
Beef Cheek$5.00
barbacoa, mole verde, mango mostarda
Chips + Queso$6.00
Mushroom Asada Taco$5.00
pumpkin seed chimichurri, aji amarillo crema, cotija
Chips + Guacamole$7.00
Location

Wilmington DE

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
