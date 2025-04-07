Go
A map showing the location of El Chino Taqueria Y Mariscos - Food Truck - 1011 Southeast Maple Street

El Chino Taqueria Y Mariscos - Food Truck - 1011 Southeast Maple Street

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

1011 Southeast Maple Street

Hillsboro, OR 97123



Hours

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1011 Southeast Maple Street, Hillsboro OR 97123

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map

