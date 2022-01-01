Go
El Cid - Limestone

304 South Limestone

Popular Items

HOME MADE SALSA$1.99
EL CID FELIZ
CHIMICHANGA$12.99
LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA,
FRIED OR SOFT, FILLED
WITH YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT AND TOPPED WITH
OUR DELICIOUS QUESO.
SERVED WITH A SIDE OF
RICE, BEANS, AND SOUR
CREAM.
1 Street Taco$2.99
1 American taco$2.99
3 STREET TACOS$11.99
BARBACOA QUESA-TACO$14.25
3 MOUTH WATERING BARBACOA-QUESA-TACOS SERVED WITH A SIDE AND DIPPING SAUCE AND TOMALLIO SALSA (CORN TORTILLA ONLY)
SIDE OF CHIPS$0.99
SIDE OF CHEESE DIP$0.99
BURRITO BOWL$10.99
JUST LIKE THE BURRITO BUT
WITHOUT THE TORTILLA! YOUR
CHOICE OF MEAT, SERVED ON A
BED OF RICE AND TOPPED WITH
BLACK BEANS, LETTUCE, QUESO
FRESCO, AVOCADO, PICO DE
GALLO, AND CILANTRO.
Location

304 South Limestone

Lexington KY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
