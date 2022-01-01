Go
El Cid - National Ave

Come in and enjoy!

701 National Avenue

Popular Items

2 STREET TACOS$9.99
COMES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT & GARNISHED WITH
CILANTRO AND ONIONS.
SERVED WITH A SIDE OF
BLACK BEANS, PICO DE GALLO
& TOMATILLO HOT SAUCE.
(CORN TORTILLA)
BURRITO BOWL$10.99
JUST LIKE THE BURRITO BUT
WITHOUT THE TORTILLA! YOUR
CHOICE OF MEAT, SERVED ON A
BED OF RICE AND TOPPED WITH
BLACK BEANS, LETTUCE, QUESO
FRESCO, AVOCADO, PICO DE
GALLO, AND CILANTRO.
TRADITIONAL QUESO$4.50
3 STREET TACOS$11.99
COMES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT & GARNISHED WITH
CILANTRO AND ONIONS.
SERVED WITH A SIDE OF
BLACK BEANS, PICO DE GALLO
& TOMATILLO HOT SAUCE.
(CORN TORTILLA)
FRESH GUACAMOLE$7.99
PICO DE GALLO (2 Oz)$0.99
CHIMICHANGA$13.99
LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA,
FRIED OR SOFT, FILLED
WITH YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT AND TOPPED WITH
OUR DELICIOUS QUESO.
SERVED WITH A SIDE OF
RICE, BEANS, AND SOUR
CREAM.
FAJITAS
ALL FAJITAS ARE COOKED WITH
ONIONS AND BELL PEPPERS.
SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS,
LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, PICO
DE GALLO AND 3 FLOUR TORTILLAS.
QUESADILLA$12.99
FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH
CHEESE AND YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF
RICE AND SOUR CREAM SALAD
BARBACOA QUESA-TACO$14.25
3 MOUTHWATERING BARBACOA QUESA-TACOS SERVED WITH A SIDE OF DIPPING SAUCE AND TOMATILLO SALSA. (CORN TORTILLA)
Location

Lexington KY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
