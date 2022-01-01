Go
El Cochinito

At El Cochinitos we preserve the Cuban culture and cuisine that has been passed down to us. We consider our menu a time capsule and our restaurant an opportunity to engage with our community. We believe in embracing the diversity of our neighborhood and in being a part of its evolution.

3508 Sunset Blvd • $

Avg 4.3 (1650 reviews)

Popular Items

✨Tostones🎢$6.00
Crispy twice fried green plantains served with garlic mojo
Pechuga de Pollo 🐔$16.00
Thin Sliced chicken breast marinated with lime and garlic grilled on the plancha and topped with thin caramelized onions and lime juice. Served with white rice and black Beans or substitute for sides listed.
Sopa de Pollo 🍵$5.00
Chicken noodle soup with corn, potatoes and carrots
Cochinito Sandwich 🐽$14.00
slow roasted pork with onions and sweet plantains smashed inside
🥇Cubano Sandwich 🏆$14.00
ham, pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles
Pollo Asado 🍗$20.00
1/2 chicken marinated in lime, garlic, cumin and oregano and slowly roasted. Served with white rice and black Beans or substitute for sides listed.
💥 Maduros 🍌$6.00
Fried sweet plantains
Pollo Empanizado 🐔🍞$18.00
Breaded Chicken Breast and pan fried. Topped with thin sliced onions and lime juice. Served with white rice and black Beans or substitute for sides listed.
💫Ham Croquetas 3 each 😲$5.00
Traditional ham croquetas from our café, Tropical. Creamy bechamel mixed with minced ham then breaded and fried.
💫 Lechón Asado🐽$21.00
Slow Roasted Pork served with congri (rice & Beans) and yuca or substitute for sides listed. * House specialty
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3508 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

