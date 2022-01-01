El Cochinito
At El Cochinitos we preserve the Cuban culture and cuisine that has been passed down to us. We consider our menu a time capsule and our restaurant an opportunity to engage with our community. We believe in embracing the diversity of our neighborhood and in being a part of its evolution.
3508 Sunset Blvd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3508 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Backyard Bowls - Silver Lake
Backyard Bowls is a revolutionary eatery specializing in acai bowls, hot porridges, smoothies, and more. We provide a healthy, delicious, high-quality and fast meal option while striving to be conscientious of our local community and minimize our earthly impact.
33 Taps
all the food, beer, cocktails, and good times! :)
Intelligentsia Coffee
Thoughtfully sourced and roasted coffee.
All Day Baby
OPEN WED-SUN * 9AM-3PM: breakfast & lunch "day" menu ('til 6PM Sun) * 3-5PM: cocktails & pastries only * 5-10PM: dinner menu (Wed-Sat only) *Last orders must be in 15-20 min prior to closing. * ADB is feel-good restaurant + cocktail bar with the soul of a diner.