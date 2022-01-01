Go
El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine

Cantinas ~ Daily Lunch Specials ~ Catering ~ Events ~ DELIVERY!

SEAFOOD

3457 N Hiatus Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1458 reviews)

Popular Items

Frijoles rojos$2.50
Chuleta Calena$13.50
Boneless pork breaded and pan fried and served with rice and two sides.
Churrasco$19.95
Delicious tender cut of baby beef.
Chicken Soup$3.95
Rice Bowl "El Colombiano"
A generous portion of rice mixed with your choice of meat, choice of red or black beans, lettuce, tomato, corn, cheese, and fresh avocado.
Bandeja Paisa
Typical Colombian plate filled with your choice of meat and served with rice, beans, egg, sweet plantains, chorizo, chicharrón, avocado & arepita.
Arroz$2.50
Empanadas grupo 6$8.50
Mixture of 6 of beef, chicken & cheese empanadas. Served with our house made hot sauce.
Pandebono$1.40
Empanadas de carne$1.40
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3457 N Hiatus Rd

Sunrise FL

Sunday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
