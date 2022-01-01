Go
Toast

El Cortez Mexican Restaurant

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

28971 Golden Lantern A101 • $$

Avg 4.4 (2086 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Taco$4.25
Three Taquitos$7.95
Three Item Combo$16.95
Chile Verde Pork Burrito$10.95
Refried Beans (Small)$3.95
Enchiladas Rancheras$16.95
Two Item Combo$14.95
Chips (Large)$7.95
Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.95
Albondingas (Bowl)$9.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

28971 Golden Lantern A101

Laguna Niguel CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Original Patsy's Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Earth Bowl Superfoods

No reviews yet

Handcrafted Superfoods Bowl

Rangeen- Indi Cali Kitchen

No reviews yet

Rangeen meaning colorful in Hindi is a new and fresh take on Indian cuisine. India signifies different cultures, myriad food and flavor profiles, and fresh and colorful ingredients. California represents the same. People coming from all walks of life, food and flavors from everywhere across the world. We, at Rangeen, aim at combining the traditional dishes from India with a fresh Californian twist. Rangeen holds up to its name with its bright, colorful and casual yet elegant atmosphere. Come and join us with your friends for a Rangeen meal.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston