El Cortijo BURLINGTON

Downtown Burlington Location

189 Bank Street

Popular Items

Two Salsas With Chips$9.50
choice of Roja, Verde, Taquera, or Queso Fundido
Pescado Taco$5.50
crispy fish, tequila lime crema, cabbage slaw (cannot be made dairy free)
Two Taco Plate$15.95
Choose two tacos with two sides
Pollo Burrito$8.95
rice, black beans, pulled chicken, chipotle crema, salsa verde, cilantro & onion
Carnitas Taco$5.50
slow cooked pork shoulder, pineapple, salsa taquera, cabbage, cilantro & onion
Nachos$13.95
Queso fundido, pickled jalapenos, black beans, salsa taquera, sour cream, cilantro & onion (DISCLAIMER: Our nachos, though awesome, may not hold up well for take out orders)
One Salsa With Chips$5.00
choice of Roja, Verde, Taquera, or Queso Fundido
Pollo Taco$5.50
pulled chicken, chipotle crema, salsa verde, cabbage, cilantro & onion
Carnitas Burrito$8.95
rice, black beans, pork shoulder, pineapple, salsa taquera, cilantro & onion
Three Taco Plate$18.95
Choose three tacos with two sides
189 Bank Street

Burlington VT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
