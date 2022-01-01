Go
El Criollo Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

22 Pleasant St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

MOFONGO CON CHICHARRON$7.00
HABICHUELA$3.00
CHURRASCO A LA CRIOLLO 10 oz$24.00
ARROZ$3.00
CARNE FRITA$12.00
TOSTONES$4.00
MAMPOSTEADO$7.00
MOFONGO PLAIN$5.00
CHICHARRON$12.00
EMPANADA DE CAMARONES$10.00
Location

22 Pleasant St

Dracut MA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
