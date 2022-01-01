Go
El Cruce+241

SEAFOOD

SEAFOOD

241 Third Ave. Suite C • $$

Avg 4.7 (73 reviews)

Popular Items

Ensalada verde$7.00
Mixed greens salad, shallots, beets, avocado and dill vinaigrette, cucumber with candied pistachios
Ceviche de pescado$15.00
Serves 2 people. Fish ceviche, tomatillo salsa, shallots, fresh tomatillo and chiles
5 Tacos for $20$20.00
Hand-pressed tortillas. Choose from 4 taco varieties.
Hamburgesa de borrego$13.00
Lamb burger with avocado, pecorino romano, arugula, fried jalapenos, sweet potato chips
Taco de portobello asado$5.00
Grilled portobello mushroom, avocado, cilantro, red onions, salsa
Ceviche campechano$15.00
Serves two people. Mixed seafood ceviche, dried chile paste, cucumber, tomato and serrano
Esquite$5.00
Corn, chili rub, jalapeno aioli, cotija
Taco de Pescado Frito$4.00
Beer battered fish taco with fresh cabbage, jalapeno aioli finished with pickled red onions and red bell peppers
Taco de pulpo$5.00
Octopus, lamb chorizo, corn masa, pickled red bell peppers and onions, cilantro, provolone cheese
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

241 Third Ave. Suite C

Chula Vista CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
