Go
Banner pic

El Cupidos Express

Open today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

379 S Main Street

Snowflake, AZ 85937

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Carne Asada Taco$3.25
Carne Asada, lettuce, cheese, pico with soft corn tortillas
Hamburger$8.50
Lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo served with fries
Carne Asada Burrito$7.50
Carne asada, beans, cheese, pico, and guacamole
Bean and Cheese$5.25
Only beans and cheese
Mini Grande$6.99
Same as Grande, just mini
Asada Fries$9.99
Carne asada, cheese, pico, guacamole, sour cream
Big Jake$7.75
Steak, cheese, hashbrowns, rice, beans, cheese, and JCC
Mini Jake$6.99
Same as Big Jake, just smaller
Grande$7.75
Steak, egg, cheese, pico, hashbrowns, and Jalapeno Cream Cheese
Fish Taco$4.25
Fried cod, cabbage, pico, cheese, JCC with soft corn tortillas
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

379 S Main Street, Snowflake AZ 85937

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Phat Guys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aliberto's Mexican Food - Snow Flake

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alibertos Real Fresh Mexican Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

El Cupidos Express

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston