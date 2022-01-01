El Dorado Hills restaurants you'll love
El Dorado Hills's top cuisines
Must-try El Dorado Hills restaurants
Bawarchi Indian Cuisine
2085 Vine St Ste 102, EL DORADO HILLS
|Popular items
|Paneer Biryani
|$13.99
Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over Paneer pieces cooked with house special sauce
|Butter Naan
|$3.49
A traditional Indian flat bread made with refined flour and baked in a tandoor oven and finished with fresh butter.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$13.99
Boneless chicken breast cooked in creamy spice sauce
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
4540 Post St., El Dorado Hills
|Popular items
|Burgerim Fries
|$2.99
|Duo
|$6.99
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.79
India Oven
4540 Post Street, El Dorado Hills
|Popular items
|PANEER SAAGWALA
|$16.95
|BASMATI RICE
|$3.95
|VEGETABLE SAMOSA
|$7.95
05 Beach Hut Deli
3955 Park Drive #2, El Dorado
|Popular items
|Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
|Santa Barbara
Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal
|Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
36 Handles Public House Restaurant & Bar
1010 White Rock Rd #100, El Dorado Hills
|Popular items
|O.G. Cottage Pie
|$18.00
Ground Beef, Peas, Carrots, Onions Stewed in Beef Gravy & Red Wine, Topped w/ Mashed Potatoes & Swiss Cheese
|Bomb Quesadilla
|$12.00
Quesadilla loaded with Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, and your choice of Steak or Chicken wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Two House-made Tenders, French Fries.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brickyard Counter & Bar
4364 Town Center Blvd #128, El Dorado Hills
|Popular items
|BBQ Burger
|$17.00
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
|Sinner's Burger
|$17.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
ROOSTARZ Hot Chicken
4540 Post Street suite 290, El Dorado Hills
|Popular items
|1) 2 Sliders & Fries
|$19.97
Served with kale slaw, pickles, and starz sauce.
|3) 2 Tenders & Fries
|$15.97
served with pickles over sliced bread & starz sauce
|2) 1 Slider 1 Tender & fries
|$17.97
slider served with kale slaw, pickles, & starz sauce. Tender served with pickles over sliced bread and starz sauce
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Relish Burger Bar
1000 White Rock Rd, El Dorado Hills
|Popular items
|Big Bleu Burger
|$14.95
8oz CAB patty topped with blue cheese crumbles, sauteed mushrooms, two slices of apple wood smoked bacon, crispy onion strings, paired with our house made burger sauce.
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.50
homestyle breaded chicken tenderloin fritters served with your choice of side
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.99
4oz CAB patty grilled well done topped with melted american cheese served with your choice of side
Sourdough Bread Company - El Dorado Hills
2215 Francisco Drive, El Dorado Hills
|Popular items
|#1. Roast Beef
|$6.79
Thinly sliced Roast Beef
|#10. Cracked Pepper Turkey
Thinly sliced Black Pepper Turkey Breast
|French Dip
|$11.49
Thinly sliced Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, & a side of Au Jus
Sourdough Bread Company - Bass Lake
3385 bass lake rd unit 110, eldorado hills
|Popular items
|#4. Turkey and Dry Salami
Thinly sliced Turkey Breast & Salami
|#2. Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey Breast
|#6. Pastrami & Turkey
Thinly sliced Pastrami & Turkey Breast