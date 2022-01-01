El Dorado Hills bars & lounges you'll love

India Oven image

 

India Oven

4540 Post Street, El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.6 (225 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
PANEER SAAGWALA$16.95
BASMATI RICE$3.95
VEGETABLE SAMOSA$7.95
More about India Oven
Brickyard Counter & Bar image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brickyard Counter & Bar

4364 Town Center Blvd #128, El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.5 (990 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Burger$17.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Sinner's Burger$17.00
More about Brickyard Counter & Bar
Relish Burger Bar image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Relish Burger Bar

1000 White Rock Rd, El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.6 (3492 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Big Bleu Burger$14.95
8oz CAB patty topped with blue cheese crumbles, sauteed mushrooms, two slices of apple wood smoked bacon, crispy onion strings, paired with our house made burger sauce.
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.50
homestyle breaded chicken tenderloin fritters served with your choice of side
Kids Cheeseburger$7.99
4oz CAB patty grilled well done topped with melted american cheese served with your choice of side
More about Relish Burger Bar

Reuben

Chicken Tenders

Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Salad

Garlic Naan

Cheeseburgers

Bisque

