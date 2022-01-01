El Dorado Hills bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in El Dorado Hills
More about India Oven
India Oven
4540 Post Street, El Dorado Hills
|Popular items
|PANEER SAAGWALA
|$16.95
|BASMATI RICE
|$3.95
|VEGETABLE SAMOSA
|$7.95
More about Brickyard Counter & Bar
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brickyard Counter & Bar
4364 Town Center Blvd #128, El Dorado Hills
|Popular items
|BBQ Burger
|$17.00
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
|Sinner's Burger
|$17.00
More about Relish Burger Bar
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Relish Burger Bar
1000 White Rock Rd, El Dorado Hills
|Popular items
|Big Bleu Burger
|$14.95
8oz CAB patty topped with blue cheese crumbles, sauteed mushrooms, two slices of apple wood smoked bacon, crispy onion strings, paired with our house made burger sauce.
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.50
homestyle breaded chicken tenderloin fritters served with your choice of side
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.99
4oz CAB patty grilled well done topped with melted american cheese served with your choice of side