El Dorado Hills sandwich spots you'll love

05 Beach Hut Deli image

 

05 Beach Hut Deli

3955 Park Drive #2, El Dorado

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Santa Barbara
Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal
Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
More about 05 Beach Hut Deli
ROOSTARZ Hot Chicken image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

ROOSTARZ Hot Chicken

4540 Post Street suite 290, El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3) 2 Tenders & Fries$15.97
served with pickles over sliced bread & starz sauce
1) 2 Sliders & Fries$19.97
Served with kale slaw, pickles, and starz sauce.
2) 1 Slider 1 Tender & fries$17.97
slider served with kale slaw, pickles, & starz sauce. Tender served with pickles over sliced bread and starz sauce
More about ROOSTARZ Hot Chicken
Relish Burger Bar image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Relish Burger Bar

1000 White Rock Rd, El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.6 (3492 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Big Bleu Burger$14.95
8oz CAB patty topped with blue cheese crumbles, sauteed mushrooms, two slices of apple wood smoked bacon, crispy onion strings, paired with our house made burger sauce.
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.50
homestyle breaded chicken tenderloin fritters served with your choice of side
Kids Cheeseburger$7.99
4oz CAB patty grilled well done topped with melted american cheese served with your choice of side
More about Relish Burger Bar
Sourdough Bread Company - El Dorado Hills image

 

Sourdough Bread Company - El Dorado Hills

2215 Francisco Drive, El Dorado Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#1. Roast Beef$6.79
Thinly sliced Roast Beef
#10. Cracked Pepper Turkey
Thinly sliced Black Pepper Turkey Breast
French Dip$11.49
Thinly sliced Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, & a side of Au Jus
More about Sourdough Bread Company - El Dorado Hills

