Biryani in El Dorado Hills
El Dorado Hills restaurants that serve biryani
More about India Oven
India Oven
4540 Post Street, El Dorado Hills
|SEASONAL VEGETATABLE BIRYANI
|$16.95
|HYDERABADI CHICKEN BIRYANI
|$18.95
|LAMB DUM BIRYANI
|$18.95
More about Bawarchi Indian Cuisine
Bawarchi Indian Cuisine
2085 Vine St Ste 102, EL DORADO HILLS
|Family Pack - Goat Biryani
|$35.00
A mixture of aromatic Basmati rice, Indian herbs, succulent pieces of Goat meat cooked in the traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.
|Hyderabad Veg Dum Biryani
|$13.99
A mixture of aromatic Basmati rice, mixed vegetables, Indian herbs cooked in the traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.
|Goat Biryani
|$16.99
A mixture of aromatic Basmati rice, Indian herbs, succulent pieces of Goat meat cooked in the traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.