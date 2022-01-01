Brisket in
El Dorado Hills
/
El Dorado Hills
/
Brisket
El Dorado Hills restaurants that serve brisket
0 restaurants available. Please broaden your search to have better results.
Browse other tasty dishes in El Dorado Hills
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken Tenders
Clams
Chicken Salad
Bisque
Reuben
Chicken Tikka
Bleu Burgers
More near El Dorado Hills to explore
Folsom
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Rocklin
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Loomis
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Granite Bay
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Orangevale
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Placerville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(160 restaurants)
Yuba City
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(131 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(187 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston