Chicken biryani in El Dorado Hills
El Dorado Hills restaurants that serve chicken biryani
More about Bawarchi Indian Cuisine
Bawarchi Indian Cuisine
2085 Vine St Ste 102, EL DORADO HILLS
|Chicken Keema Biryani
|$14.99
A mixture of aromatic bastamati rice,minced chicken,peas and spices cooked in our traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.
|Chettinad Chicken Biryani
|$14.99
Chettinad Biryani made with succulent pieces of chicken cooked with seeraga samba riceu with unique medley of spices and coconut milk.
|Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani
|$14.99
A mixture of aromatic Basmati rice, Indian herbs, tender pieces of bone in Chicken cooked in the traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.