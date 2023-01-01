Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in El Dorado Hills

Go
El Dorado Hills restaurants
Toast

El Dorado Hills restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brickyard Counter & Bar

4364 Town Center Blvd #128, El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.5 (990 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto Chicken Pizza$19.00
Basil Parmesan Sauce, 5 cheese mozzarella blend, roasted chicken, sun-dried tomato's and crimini mushrooms topped with parsley and fresh asiago cheese
BBQ Chicken Pizza$19.00
Our famous house made BBQ sauce, 5 cheese mozzarella blend, chicken, bacon, red onion topped with cherry tomatoes, green onions and a BBQ drizzle.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.00
White American cheese, 5 cheese mozzarella blend and buffalo chicken topped with green onions, cherry tomatoes, ranch and buffalo sauce.
More about Brickyard Counter & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Pete's Restaurant and Brewhouse-EDH - 2023 Vine Street

2023 Vine Street, El Dorado Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic & Chicken Pizza*$0.00
Creamy garlic sauce, tender chicken breast, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, green onions, and fresh Italian herbs.
More about Pete's Restaurant and Brewhouse-EDH - 2023 Vine Street

Browse other tasty dishes in El Dorado Hills

Veggie Burgers

Hummus

Grilled Chicken Salad

Italian Salad

Greek Salad

Chicken Curry

Chicken Caesar Salad

Reuben

Map

More near El Dorado Hills to explore

Folsom

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Rocklin

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Granite Bay

No reviews yet

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (144 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (356 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston