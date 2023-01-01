Chicken pizza in El Dorado Hills
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brickyard Counter & Bar
4364 Town Center Blvd #128, El Dorado Hills
|Pesto Chicken Pizza
|$19.00
Basil Parmesan Sauce, 5 cheese mozzarella blend, roasted chicken, sun-dried tomato's and crimini mushrooms topped with parsley and fresh asiago cheese
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$19.00
Our famous house made BBQ sauce, 5 cheese mozzarella blend, chicken, bacon, red onion topped with cherry tomatoes, green onions and a BBQ drizzle.
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$19.00
White American cheese, 5 cheese mozzarella blend and buffalo chicken topped with green onions, cherry tomatoes, ranch and buffalo sauce.