Chicken tikka masala in
El Dorado Hills
/
El Dorado Hills
/
Chicken Tikka Masala
El Dorado Hills restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala
Bawarchi Indian Cuisine
2085 Vine St Ste 102, EL DORADO HILLS
No reviews yet
Chicken Tikka Masala
$13.99
Boneless chicken breast cooked in creamy spice sauce
More about Bawarchi Indian Cuisine
India Oven
4540 Post Street, El Dorado Hills
Avg 4.6
(225 reviews)
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
$17.95
More about India Oven
