Chicken tikka masala in El Dorado Hills

Go
El Dorado Hills restaurants
Toast

El Dorado Hills restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala

Bawarchi Indian Cuisine image

 

Bawarchi Indian Cuisine

2085 Vine St Ste 102, EL DORADO HILLS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$13.99
Boneless chicken breast cooked in creamy spice sauce
More about Bawarchi Indian Cuisine
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA image

 

India Oven

4540 Post Street, El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.6 (225 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$17.95
More about India Oven

Browse other tasty dishes in El Dorado Hills

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Clams

Samosa

Clam Chowder

Bleu Burgers

Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka

Map

More near El Dorado Hills to explore

Folsom

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Rocklin

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Rancho Cordova

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston