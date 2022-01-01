Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in El Dorado Hills

El Dorado Hills restaurants
El Dorado Hills restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Crispy Chicken image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

4540 Post St., El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.1 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken$6.99
More about BurgerIM
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Relish Burger Bar

1000 White Rock Rd, El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.6 (3492 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$14.00
Homestyle breaded chicken tenderloin fritters atop a mound of crisp chopped romaine lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, apple wood smoked bacon, pico de gallo served with our house made ranch dressing.
More about Relish Burger Bar

