Curry in El Dorado Hills

India Oven
4540 Post Street, El Dorado Hills
|LAMB CURRY
|$18.95
|PUNJABI GOAT CURRY
|$18.95
|SPICED CURRY LEAF CHICKEN
|$8.95
Bawarchi Indian Cuisine
2085 Vine St Ste 102, EL DORADO HILLS
|Gongura Chicken Curry
|$14.99
Boneless chicken cooked with indian spices and kenaf (Gongura) leafs.
|Bawarchi Special Goat Curry
|$15.99
A traditional spiced Indian curry with tender pieces of Goat.
|Curry Leaf Prawns
|$14.99
Marinated Shrimp tossed with onions, south indian spices including curry leaf powder