Curry goat in El Dorado Hills

El Dorado Hills restaurants
El Dorado Hills restaurants that serve curry goat

Item pic

 

India Oven

4540 Post Street, El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.6 (225 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PUNJABI GOAT CURRY$18.95
More about India Oven
Bawarchi Indian Cuisine image

 

Bawarchi Indian Cuisine

2085 Vine St Ste 102, EL DORADO HILLS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bawarchi Special Goat Curry$15.99
A traditional spiced Indian curry with tender pieces of Goat.
Bawarchi Special Goat Curry$15.99
A traditional spiced Indian curry with tender pieces of Goat.
More about Bawarchi Indian Cuisine

