Dum biryani in El Dorado Hills

Bawarchi Indian Cuisine
2085 Vine St Ste 102, EL DORADO HILLS
|Hyderabad Veg Dum Biryani
|$13.99
A mixture of aromatic Basmati rice, mixed vegetables, Indian herbs cooked in the traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.
|Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani
|$14.99
A mixture of aromatic Basmati rice, Indian herbs, tender pieces of bone in Chicken cooked in the traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.
|Family Pack - Hyd Chicken Dum Biryani
|$31.00
Basmati rice, Indian herbs, tender pieces of bone in Chicken cooked in the traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.