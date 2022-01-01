Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dum biryani in El Dorado Hills

El Dorado Hills restaurants
El Dorado Hills restaurants that serve dum biryani

Item pic

 

India Oven

4540 Post Street, El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.6 (225 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LAMB DUM BIRYANI$18.95
More about India Oven
Bawarchi Indian Cuisine image

 

Bawarchi Indian Cuisine

2085 Vine St Ste 102, EL DORADO HILLS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hyderabad Veg Dum Biryani$13.99
A mixture of aromatic Basmati rice, mixed vegetables, Indian herbs cooked in the traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.
Hyderabad Chicken Dum Biryani$14.99
A mixture of aromatic Basmati rice, Indian herbs, tender pieces of bone in Chicken cooked in the traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.
Family Pack - Hyd Chicken Dum Biryani$31.00
Basmati rice, Indian herbs, tender pieces of bone in Chicken cooked in the traditional Hyderabadi Dum method.
More about Bawarchi Indian Cuisine

