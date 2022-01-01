Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Goat curry in
El Dorado Hills
/
El Dorado Hills
/
Goat Curry
El Dorado Hills restaurants that serve goat curry
India Oven
4540 Post Street, El Dorado Hills
Avg 4.6
(225 reviews)
PUNJABI GOAT CURRY
$18.95
More about India Oven
Bawarchi Indian Cuisine
2085 Vine St Ste 102, EL DORADO HILLS
No reviews yet
Bawarchi Special Goat Curry
$15.99
A traditional spiced Indian curry with tender pieces of Goat.
More about Bawarchi Indian Cuisine
