El Frijolito

El Frijolito Restaurant is a family owned restaurant serving the Watsonville community for over 35 years.

11-B Alexander St.

Popular Items

Burrito Beans & Rice$3.00
Chips & Salsa$1.50
Horchata Large$2.79
Super Burrito Asada$8.19
Burrito Vegetarian$5.95
Burrito Bean$2.29
Taco Asada$3.20
Torta$7.59
Regular Quesadilla$3.00
Burrito Asada$6.39
11-B Alexander St.

Watsonville CA

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
