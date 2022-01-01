Go
El Gallo image
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Gallo

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

282 SKIDMORE LANE #7

SUTTON, WV 26601

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Rice with cheese dip$3.75
L Pollo Loco$6.75
One chicken breast with cheese dip, crema salad, rice or beans.
Fajitas Trio$14.99
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp with onions,tomatoes,bell pepper, served with rice and beans, tortillas sour cream salad
Cheese Dip Large$5.75
45. Quesadilla, Rice and Beans$4.25
Quesadilla comes with melted shredded cheese inside.
Burritos Delux$8.25
Two burritos one chicken with beans, one ground beef with beans topped with salad.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

282 SKIDMORE LANE #7, SUTTON WV 26601

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Elk River Hotel & Cafe

No reviews yet

We hope you have enjoyed you visit.

Cafe Cimino Country Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Country Roads Restaurant & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

El Gallo

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston