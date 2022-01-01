Go
El Gaucho Inca Fort Myers

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

4383 Colonial Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1045 reviews)

Popular Items

Chupe De Camarone Shrimp Boullabiese Soup$19.99
Lightly spice Shrimp Bouillabaisse, Shrimp Soup in aji amarillo reduction.
Ceviche Mixto$15.99
The Ceviche is the national dish of Peru, made with cooked seafood marinated in fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro, fine herbs and a hint of rocoto chilli served with Peruvian corn, sweet potato and fresh lettuce. Your choice of spicy
Plantains$2.99
Arroz Chaufa Fried rice oriental style
Wok sauteed Fried rice, with peppers, onions, scallions, scramble eggs, soy soy, ginger. your choice of Meat.
Lomo Saltado Sauteed Filet Mignon with Tomato Onions$16.99
Wok stir fry filet mignon sautéed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and soy sauce, served with white rice and french fries. (French Fries can be change for Fried Plantains)
Frijol$2.99
A Lo Pobre Meat with 4 sides$15.99
Grilled Flap Steak, Chuleta, chicken or Milanesa served with white rice, plantains, fries and 2 fried eggs
Empanada Beef or Chicken Turnover$3.50
Homemade Turnover stuffed with beef or chicken.
Pescado A Lo Macho Fish with Seafood$20.99
White Fish Filet served with a lightly spicy Aji Panca cream topped with seafood served with rice
Ceviche De Pescado$14.99
The Ceviche is the national dish of Peru, made with fresh fish marinated in fresh lime juice, red onions, cilantro, fine herbs and a hint of rocoto chilli served with Peruvian corn, sweet potato and fresh lettuce. your choice of spicy.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4383 Colonial Blvd

Fort Myers FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

